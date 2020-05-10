Connect with us

African Queen gives UGX40m worth of food to COVID-19 task force

African Queen food donation

African Queen staff handing over the 18tones of maize flour to the govermernment task force for food distribution to vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

African Queen Uganda’s Number one distributor has lent a hand to the government’s COVID-19 food assistance programme by donating 18 tones of maize flour to the government task force that is collecting food for distribution to vulnerable people.

Owek. Apollo Makubuya, Makubuya a member of the COVID-19 task force along with Minister Karooro received the food assitance

A team from AQ, led by Moses Ssenkubuge, the company’s Head of Logistics handed over the food assistance to Minister Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister.

