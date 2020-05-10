African Queen gives UGX40m worth of food to COVID-19 task force

African Queen Uganda’s Number one distributor has lent a hand to the government’s COVID-19 food assistance programme by donating 18 tones of maize flour to the government task force that is collecting food for distribution to vulnerable people.

A team from AQ, led by Moses Ssenkubuge, the company’s Head of Logistics handed over the food assistance to Minister Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister.

