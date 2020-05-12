Connect with us

Amuru medic killed in suspected land wrangle

Amuru medic killed in suspected land wrangle

By Wilfred Okot

The motorcycle of the In-charge that was recovered abandoned in the bush in Nwoya district


Wilfred Okello 56, a senior clinical officer and the In-charge of Pabbo Health Centre III in Amuru district was yesterday waylaid, beaten to death by unknown people in Nwoya district.

Okello who was a resident of Lajok Olwiyo in Alero sub-county in Nwoya district reportedly left his home in the morning at around 7:30am to go and meet with the LCII chairman of Pangu Parish.

Police says that Okello was killed by on his way back by a group of people who waylaid him in the bush. A log of wood that was found near his body led Police to suspect that he was beaten to death.

According to Patrick Jimmy Okema Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder. His motorcycle registration number UG 5794M, has been recovered.

Police suspect that long-standing land wrangles that have kept his mother in prison to date, could be some of the factors behind the deceased’s death.

