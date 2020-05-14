Connect with us

Bic donates 100,000 pens to children studying from home

Business

Bic donates 100,000 pens to children studying from home

Avatar
Published on
Bic East Africa donates 100kpens

BIC East Africa together with African Queen No.1 distributor ltd handed over the donation to Dorothy Kisaka the COVID19 Fund Administrator on behalf of Minister Mary karoro Okurut -Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force

BIC East Africa through its partner African Queen No.1 Distributor limited have donated 100,000 Bic pens to the COVID-19 Task Force.

Bic East Africa officials said the donation was aimed at supporting the government’s programme of providing school materials to the children during the ongoing lock-down period.

The donation is a timely intervention by Bic especially at a time when the government is distributing revision materials to students who are locked up at home.


Since the government imposed stay-at-home orders in March, parents have been struggling to teach their children from home. This effort has received government support where the ministry has used newspapers to distribute revision materials to Local councils from where parents have been picking them along with their children.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Business

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top