Bic donates 100,000 pens to children studying from home

BIC East Africa through its partner African Queen No.1 Distributor limited have donated 100,000 Bic pens to the COVID-19 Task Force.

Bic East Africa officials said the donation was aimed at supporting the government’s programme of providing school materials to the children during the ongoing lock-down period.

The donation is a timely intervention by Bic especially at a time when the government is distributing revision materials to students who are locked up at home.



Since the government imposed stay-at-home orders in March, parents have been struggling to teach their children from home. This effort has received government support where the ministry has used newspapers to distribute revision materials to Local councils from where parents have been picking them along with their children.

