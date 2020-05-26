Free mobile money service comes to an end

From today May 26, onwards, MTN and Airtel customers will not be able to send money for free as the case has been during the lockdown.

In a recent joint statement, the two Mobile Telecommunications service providers announced they would gradually re-introduce the sending charges, which they suspended on March 19, 2020 as a way to help their customers easily reach their relatives and loved ones.

Now MTN has published its new charges that take effect today May 26 at 50% lower than what they were before the COVID-19 lockdown.

But whereas Uganda’s clearest telecommunications provider has published new rates for sending mobile money, it has kept withdraw charges intact, much the disappointment of some of its customers.

The new rates are half of what they used to be before COVID-19, as the chart shows.



And if that’s not enough, the alleged rate cut is just a promotion that will last for just 30 days, after which full rates will be enforced.

One hopes some companies and individuals continue with their generous hearts they’ve displayed during COVID-19 lockdown!

