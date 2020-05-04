Gov’t extends lock-down for 2 weeks

President Museveni has declared that the vast majority of the lock-down measures announced over a month ago will stay in place, as the government seeks to minimize chances of spreading the Coronavirus through mass gatherings. The extension will last for two more weeks.

The president however announced minor relaxations in the lock-down including reopening of hardware and wholesale shops, restaurants for take-away services only, garages, wood and metal workshops. Museveni also permitted a limited number of legal firms, insurance companies to resume business.

The key aspects of the lock-down including the ban on public and private transport, schools and other public gatherings like meetings of religious leaders remain suspended.

Museveni says that movement of persons to towns and other places to access services, will be strictly managed by ensuring that employers hire buses to transport their employers.

Face masks a must

The president has directed that wearing of masks by all persons will be compulsory and that observance of social distancing measures such as keeping 4-metre distance between the seller and buyer will be required.

