Juliana and new born baby are showered with love

Juliana gets baby boy

Juliana Kanyomozi with a bouncing baby boy Taj

Love, congratulations and best wishes are flying all around songstress Juliana Kanyomozi after she announced the birth of a bouncing baby boy a short while ago.

Kanyomozi shared the beautiful post-labour pictures of her cuddling baby Taj on a hospital bed.

Kanyomozi posted on her facebook page saying: “IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled!!. To God be the glory.”

This is comforting news for the artist who lost her only son Keron Kabugo at a tender age of 11, to Asthma in July 2014 in Nairobi.

The news has attracted an outpouring of love and emotion from her fans. By the time of this post, up to 24,000 people had commented on her post, with most sending congratulations and over 31,000 sharing the post just 8 hours after the post.

Although Juliana is one Uganda’s most successful female artists, her has not been to replicate the same success in her love life as seen by a string of failed relationships including with US-based boxer Kassim Ouma.

