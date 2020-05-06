LDUs on COVID-19 duty not paid allowances

Some members of the Local Defence Unit (LDUs) currently involved in the tedious work of distributing food and enforcing the stay-at-home presidential directives, have not received their allowances, according to MP Odonga Otto.

The Aruu county MP told Parliament COVID-19 yesterday that although the UGX284bn supplementary budget that passed to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 had a component on allowances for LDUs, the men in uniform have never received anything to that effect.

Instead, Otto says, the LDUs have been directed not to demand any allowances except for meals.

Meanwhile, Mukono South Member of Parliament Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga also appealed to Parliament to intervene in the plight of some police officers who have gone close to two years without salaries.

Without specific figures, Ssenyonga said the names of the affected police officers were removed from the payroll but they have individually failed to resolve the situation, despite a promise to rectify the matter by Ministry of Finance.

He said the matter had been escalated up to the ministry of finance, but this has never been resolved.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga tasked both MPs Otto and Ssenyonga to furnish the house with details of the names of the affected officers so that it can be presented to the line minister for an explanation.

