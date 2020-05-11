Legislater wants Gov’t to Renovate dilapidated schools before Re-opening

By Ashraf Ashaba

The Sironko District Woman Member of Parliament, Florence Nambozo Mayoga has called upon government to renovate schools that are in a sorry state before schools re-open after the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown.

“Most government schools both secondary and primary in the rural and urban parts of the Country have since ages never been renovated and have collapsing buildings hence putting the lives of the pupils in danger,” said the legislator

Nambozo made these remarks while submitting on the floor of parliament, on Thursday last week called upon the government to use this lock down period as an opportunity to improve school structures so that students and pupils can have an improved studying environment.

Nambozo further asked government to consider revising the current means in which pupils are accessing education through digital and electronic platforms like smart phones, television sets,and radio sets during the on going lock down, saying the systems are not available to poor families that cannot afford them,

“The systems are not cost friendly to the people in the rural areas like those in the mountainous parts of Sironko district,” said Nambozo

Nambozo called upon government to provide printers to all districts in the country so as to make it easy for education materials to be printed and given out to pupils thought out the districts saying having one central point for material supply has made it hard for pupils in rural areas to access them.

Comments

comments