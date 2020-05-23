Connect with us

More than 80 dead as Pakistan plane crashes into densely populated area

News

More than 80 dead as Pakistan plane crashes into densely populated area

Avatar
Published on
The crash scene of a Pakistan aircraft that happened in a residential area killing dozens

The crash scene of a Pakistan aircraft that happened in a residential area killing dozens

Over 80 bodies have been recovered from the crash scene of Flight PK8303, an Airbus A320 that was carrying 91 passengers from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crashed yesterday in the densely populated area of Pakistan city of Karachi. Only two people were rescued.

The BBC reported eye-witness accounts that the plane had a botched landing attempt, but as it went round again, it lost its engines and issued a mayday call.

Images posted on social media appeared to show scorch marks under both engines, with no undercarriage visible on approach.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top