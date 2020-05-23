More than 80 dead as Pakistan plane crashes into densely populated area

Over 80 bodies have been recovered from the crash scene of Flight PK8303, an Airbus A320 that was carrying 91 passengers from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crashed yesterday in the densely populated area of Pakistan city of Karachi. Only two people were rescued.

The BBC reported eye-witness accounts that the plane had a botched landing attempt, but as it went round again, it lost its engines and issued a mayday call.

Images posted on social media appeared to show scorch marks under both engines, with no undercarriage visible on approach.

