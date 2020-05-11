MTN are first responders to Kasese floods emergency

MTN Uganda have raised their social responsibility profile by being among the first entities to donate to the people of Kasese who were displaced by the floods that swept several parts of the town over the last couple of days.

The floods washed away several houses and crucial social facilities including Kirembe Mines Hospital.

According to Irene Nakasiita, the Spokesperson of Uganda Red Cross, MTN are the first corporation to donate to the people of Kasese.

The company donated UGX41m and 100 Non Food Item kits. An NFI kit according to Nakasiita, includes a tarpaulin, a jerrycan, a blanket, sauce pan among other essential items.

Nakasiita told Sunrise that the need remains far greater with an estimated 2000 households now homeless. She added however that Red Cross welcomes any additional donations from individuals and corporations as the need remains enormous.

During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, MTN also proved to be a reliable corporate citizen through its mass public awareness campaign that includes rebranding itself as a network that fights Coronavirus. This is in addition to donating loads of airtime and data to the government COVID-19 call centre.

