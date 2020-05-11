MTN donates UGX41M to Kasese flood victims

MTN Uganda has donated Ugx 41 Millions towards the Kasese floods victims through the Uganda Red Cross, the donation was handed over by the MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte.

According to MTN, the money will be used to buy non- food relief items to support the families that have been displaced by the floods that broke up last week after River Nyamwamba burst its banks following the heavy rains in the Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

“MTN Uganda through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation has donated Shs. Ugx 41,000,000 million towards the Kasese floods victims. This money will be used to buy non-food relief items to support the families that have been displaced” a statement from the telecom read.

The floods have left four people dead and others injured in Kasese district with hundreds displaced and homeless.

Comments

comments