Police rescue 22 yr-old who was beaten and thrown into river

By Wilfred Okot

Police in Gulu last Friday discovered a man whose life was hanging by a thread after he had been beaten to pulp and thrown into a river by relatives.

Patrick Orach, a resident of Dwere Village, Pagik Parish in Paicho Sub-County Gulu district was found by the police at his house on the brink of death after he escaped death from beatings.

Orach who was thrown into river Aswa landed on a log in the water which pushed him on the sides of the river and was held by a stone, according to Aswa region Police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema. Okema says they were tipped off by some residents about Orach’s condition and proceeded to his house where they found him.

Okema says that Orach narrated his ordeal saying that on Wednesday May 6, at about 22:00hours, Richard Ojok, 25, Stewart Washington 22, Washington Opira alias Jida, 23, beat up Orach, tied him with ropes and dumped him in river Aswa.

Okema adds that by the time they met Orach, he was very weak with wounds on the body and has been rushed to Gulu regional referral hospital for medication.

Gulu Police opened a file against the three suspects and earlier charged them for murder under file number CRB 520/2020. Okema said however that the charges will be amended to attempted murder.

