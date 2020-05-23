President Museveni, council of elders discuss national issues

President Yoweri Museveni has met the council of elders comprising of the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, the Chief Justice Hon. Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe, the Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement, Hajji Moses Kigongo and the Woman Member of Parliament for Dokolo Hon. Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

“We met as leaders but also as elders to discuss some matters of national importance,” President Museveni said shortly after the meeting that was held at State House Entebbe yesterday.

The meetings comes at a time when the country is facing various challenges including Corona virus pandemic, locasts, floods, and the floating islands that have disrupted some essential services.

