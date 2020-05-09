Uganda records highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

In a tweet by the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, she confirmed that 13 truck drivers had tested positive to COVID-19. Unfortunately perhaps, she added that the government was still tracking them as they had been allowed to continue with their journeys.

The news means that the total number of people who have so far tested positive to COVID-19 has risen to 114 from 101.

The last single-day jump in COVID-19 cases came in March when nine members of the Watoto children’s choire tested positive to Coronavirus.

