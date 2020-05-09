Connect with us

Uganda records highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uganda records highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Most new cases of COVID-19 are among truck drivers

Truck drivers are now the biggest risk of infection from Coronavirus in Uganda

Uganda has recorded the sharpest rise in Coronavirus cases with 13 new cases identified from yesterday’s testing 2,421 samples. All positive cases are of truck drivers, from three countries including Uganda, kenya and Tanzania, the Health Ministry has said.

In a tweet by the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, she confirmed that 13 truck drivers had tested positive to COVID-19. Unfortunately perhaps, she added that the government was still tracking them as they had been allowed to continue with their journeys.

covid-19

Tweets by Ministry of Health confirming 13 new cases

The news means that the total number of people who have so far tested positive to COVID-19 has risen to 114 from 101.

The last single-day jump in COVID-19 cases came in March when nine members of the Watoto children’s choire tested positive to Coronavirus.

