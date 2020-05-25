Uganda registers 14 new community COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases from samples tested on 24 May bringing the total confirmed cases to 212.

According to the Ministry, all the confirmed cases were from contacts of the previously confirmed truck drivers and were under quarantine at the time of test.

Five of the confirmed cases, 2 males and 3 females are residents of Adjumani district, Four female cases are residents of Kumi district, two cases 1 male and 1female are residents of Wakiso District, one case a Ugandan male, a resident of Elegu, 1 case Ugandan Male resident of Arua district, one case Ugandan Male resident of Oyam district all have been under quarantine and contacts to confirmed truck drivers cases.

The Ministry also noted that 5 foreign truck drivers, all Tanzanians who arrived via Mutukula point of Entry tested positive and were returned back to their respective countries of origin, bringing the total number of truck drivers handed over to their countries to 221.

A total of 1084 samples of community and contacts were tested and 655 samples from the various point of entry totalling to 1739 sample tests.

Currently there are 161 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in 10 regional referral hospitals and all in stable condition with 68 recoveries and 0 deaths to COVID-19 related.

