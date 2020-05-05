Uganda’s COVID-19 cases hit 97

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 patients, taking Uganda’s tally to to 97. The Ministry’s Permanent secretary Dr. Diana Atwine said in a tweet yesterday.

She said six of the new cases are truck drivers while two were obtained from the community.

Truck drivers from neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania remain the key threat to Uganda’s COVID-19 fight as they now number 36.

President Museveni has insisted truck drivers can not be stopped as they bring into the country essential cargo, including fuel and industrial inputs.

The President warned however that his government will continue to ease the lock-down measures gradually and in a monitored way to ensure that the number of sick patients do not overwhelm the system.

But the fluid situation about the scale of the COVID pandemic in Tanzania where the government has deviated from the norms of handling a disease pandemic of international concern, have raised concerns in Uganda, especially because of the fact that Uganda shares a border with Tanzania.

