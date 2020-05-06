Reflectively, Museveni was right to close airport, as UK’s COVID deaths surpass Italy’s

The decision by President Yoweri Museveni to act decisively to prevent the spread of the Corona-virus especially from abroad, has been vindicated after figures reveal that the United Kingdom is the country with the highest death rate in Europe.

According to the BBC, the UK has lost at least 29,437 people to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to Italy’s 29,315 deaths.

The United States remains the most affected country in the world with 71617 deaths from over a million people who have tested positive.

In early March, President Museveni closed Uganda’s international borders to passenger travel, even before the country had recorded its first Corona-virus patient.

Uganda’s very close links with UK, had they not been stopped by the presidential order, would have been a source of infections that could possibly have overwhelmed Uganda’s health system with too many cases.

Already some of the COVID patients that took flights from UK to Uganda had Corona-virus when they were checked on arrival.

