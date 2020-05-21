UMSC guides on Eid Celebrations

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has advised Ugandans on the celebrations of Eidul Fitir following a 30 day fasting.

In a letter signed By the Director of Sharia Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Kakungulu, he advises all Muslims in Uganda to watch out for the moon in the evening of Friday 22nd May because it will be the 29th day of Ramadhan.

Sheik Kakungulu said if the moon is spotted on Friday 22nd, Eidul Fitir will be celebrated on Saturday and failure to sight the moon, it will automatically mean that Eidul Fitir will be celebrated on Sunday.

“should the moon appear in the evening of tomorrow Friday 22nd May 2020 Eidul Fitir will be Celebrated on Saturday and failure to sight the moon on 22nd May it will automatically mean that Eidul Fitir will be celebrated on Sunday 24th May 2020.”The statement read.

Sheik Kakungulu also requested individuals who will sight the moon to pass over the information to the UMSC officials.

“Whoever will sight the moon or be in possession of reliable information on the above issue is being requested to pass over the information to the UMSC officials on the following numbers 0772525171, 07025251717 Director of Sharia” The statement read.

However Sheik Kakungulu advised Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eidul Fitir observing the presidents guidelines and SOPs set by the health ministry.

“As we celebrate this Eid at our homes, your reminded to observe the guidelines set by His Excellency the president of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the standard operating procedures set by the health ministry to avoid the spread of Coronavirus” Sheik Kakungulu said.

Sheik Kakungulu wished all Ugandans a nice Eidul Fitir and appealed to all Muslims to follow the Islamic law or Sharia while celebrating Eid.

