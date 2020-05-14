WHO’s 6 step-guide to lifting lockdown

The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that although stay-at-home measures aka lockdowns are painful, they have largely been successful in slowing the virus and ultimately saving lives.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus observes however that because of the huge cost created by the socio-economic impact of the lockdowns, governments need to slowly and carefully ease the lockdown measures while keeping an eye on the virus and be ready to take prompt actions whenever an upswing in new infections is identified.

The WHO Director General says that before countries lift the lockdown measures, they need to meet some conditions relating to their ability to monitor and control the spread of the disease in the population.

WHO’s SIX STEPS to consider before lifting lockdowns;

1. Ensuring that the pandemic is under control.

2. That additional capacity in the health system is in place to trace, treat and isolate patients.

3. Ensure that outbreaks risks are minimized in special settings like nursing homes.

4. Ensure that preventive measures are in special places like schools and work places.

5. Importation risks (of the virus) can be managed

6. That communities are engaged to adjust to the new norm.

