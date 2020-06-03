Connect with us

18 new COVID-19 cases, 12 are alerts and contacts

Health

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases from the samples tested on 02 bringing the total confirmed cases to 507.

According to the Ministry, 4 new cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and 2 new cases are from Malaba.

The 12 cases are among alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; 8 from Amuru, 3 from Buikwe and 1 from Kyotera districts.

Additionally, 21 positive foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 4 Eritreans and 1 Congolese) were handed over to their country of origin.

The Ministry carried out 774 samples from the different entry points and 312 were from alerts and contacts tallying to 1086 sample tests.

The total Recoveries in Uganda are 82, total confirmed cases are 507 and 0 deaths.

