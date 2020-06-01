7 Ugandan medics catch COVID-19

Seven front line health workers in Uganda have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

According to Aceng, the confirmed cases of infected include; 3 nurses, 2 doctors and 2 senior level staff.

The minister did not disclose the duty stations of the affected health workers, but added that all have been admitted to Entebbe Grade B hospital and Mulago National Specialised Hospitals and in stable condition.

A statement by the Ministry of Health states that: “A team of experts specialised in infection, prevention and control, case management and psychosocial management are currently in the various places where health workers tested positive to evaluate the response and investigate what could have led to the unfortunate infection of the health workers.”

This is the first time that front-line health workers have caught the deadly disease in Uganda.

The infection of frontline health workers adds to the rising trend of infections of the Coronavirus in the country that has a sharp rise in the number of cases in recent days.

