8 new Covid-19 cases, total at 763

Uganda has registered 8 new Covid-19 cases from 1850 samples tested on 19th June bringing the total confirmed cases to 763.

5 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Elegu, 1 from Busia, and 1 from Malaba while 3 are among contacts and alerts, all from Kyotera District.

A total of 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

According to the Ministry, 1,154 samples from Points of Entry were tested and 696 Samples were from alerts and contacts.

Uganda’s Total Recoveries are at 492 with 0 deaths.

Comments

comments