Connect with us

8 new Covid-19 cases, total at 763

News

8 new Covid-19 cases, total at 763

Avatar
Published on

Uganda Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

Uganda has registered 8 new Covid-19 cases from 1850 samples tested on 19th June bringing the total confirmed cases to 763.

5 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Elegu, 1 from Busia, and 1 from Malaba while 3 are among contacts and alerts, all from Kyotera District.

A total of 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

According to the Ministry, 1,154 samples from Points of Entry were tested and 696 Samples were from alerts and contacts.
Uganda’s Total Recoveries are at 492 with 0 deaths.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top