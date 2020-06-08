CORONAVIRUS: 30 new cases includes frontline health workers, security personnel

T

he Ministry of Health has on Monday June 8 confirmed thirty (30) new COVID-19 cases from 3758 samples tests on Sunday June 7, bringing the total to 646.

“The Ministry of Health confirms thirty (30) new Covid-19 cases from 3758 samples tested on 07th June 2020” a statement signed by Dr Henry Mwebesa the Director General Health Services reads.

“A total of 1, 876 samples were tested from different points of entry, 1,728 samples from alerts and contacts and 154 samples from health workers, all confirmed cases are Ugandans” The statement read.

Four are frontline health workers, bringing the total number of positive health workers to 22 while three are security personnel from Luweero district.

“18 of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases these include 4 cases are from Amuru, Tororo (3), Buikwe (3), Kyankwanzi (2), Arua (1), Buliisa (1), Wakiso (1), Kisoro (1), and Kampala (1)” The statement read.

51 foreign truck drivers including 43 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 3 Burundians and one Eritrean tested positive for coronavirus and were repatriated to their countries of origin.

Uganda has registered a total of 103 coronavirus recoveries and no COVID-19 death recorded.

