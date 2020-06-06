Covid-19: Uganda confirms 36 New cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 36 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number to 593.

“Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 593 all new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts”. The statement read.

According to Ministry of Health, 9 are frontline health workers from Kampala, 1 contact from Buvuma, 15 contacts from Kyotera, 2 contacts from Mayuge, 1 contact from Pader, 8 contacts from Yumbe and all cases were under quarantine at the time of testing.

The Ministry tested 1310 samples where 648 were from the Points of Entry and 344 samples from alerts and contacts.

Among the samples, 11 foreigners tested positive for Covid-19.

Uganda currently has 82 recoveries 0 deaths.

