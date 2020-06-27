Denmark gives Uganda US$1m to fight COVID-19

Denmark has given Uganda a grant of US$1million (Approx. UGX3.8bn) to be used in supporting the Ministry of Health’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the Danish Ambassador to Uganda Nicolaij Petersen during a visit at State House in Entebbe.

Ambassador Petersen expressed support for Uganda’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, which he said is exemplary and deserves support.

“We have been very impressed by Uganda’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and that is why we are supporting the fight” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said his government made a donation of one million US dollars to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against Covid-19.

“We gave US$1million to the ministry of health for testing kits and protective gears in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Museveni told the Ambassador that Uganda’s strategy is to prevent a spike in infections through social distancing measures, and treating the sick.

“That is how and why we have 717 recoveries out of 805 positive cases by the 24th of June and we are working very hard to have a treatment,” the President said, while reiterating his position that the real answer to the disease is getting the treatment or the vaccine.

Museveni asked the Danes to support the government’s plan of giving households radio sets to implement distance learning during the lockdown.

“If government radios are supported, they can ration time to candidates to speak to the people” he said.

During the meeting, Museveni hailed the Danish government for its support towards Uganda’s agricultural sector including support to the diary sector as well as financing through Abi-Trust bank.

Ambassador Nicolaij said that they have put US$15m in the Agricultural sector to be borrowed by farmers through their ABI Trust Bank at a low interest rate.

“ABI Trust Bank has helped Ugandan farmers, we know how important Agriculture is to Uganda,” he said.

Museveni urged the Danes to ensure that te money is lent directly to farmers, as opposed to channeling it through commercial banks, or that they work withh Uganda Development Bank.

“I recommend the arrangement that your ABI Trust Bank gives the money direct to the people or even you can work with Uganda Development Bank (UDB) because they also give low interest loans” the President said.

Museveni commended the government and people of Denmark for the support they have given Uganda over the years including the 40 milk coolers and the US$28m fund to build the run-way among others.

Ambassador Nicolaij Petersen was accompanied by his deputy Mr. Henric Jespersen. The Minister of Agriculture Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja attended the meeting together with that of Foreign Affairs Hon. Sam Kuteesa.

Ambassador Nicolaij briefed the President about the situation in Denmark, saying it is improving and economy is opening up soon.

The Ugandan Ambassador to Denmark, Nimisha Madhivani, attended the meeting.

