Ex-URA Commissioner joins Parliamentary race

Dr. Protazio Begumisa, the Former Commissioner for Internal Audit and Compliance at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is moving steadily towards realising his dream of representing the People of Ndorwa East in Kabale in the 11th Parliament of Uganda.Dr. Begumisa, PhD, left his job at the beginning of April 2020, following the expiry of his contract, to focus his energies on canvassing for votes ahead of both party and national nominations for Members of Parliament.

Dr. Begumisa, one of the very few PhD holders in accounting in Uganda, carries a hefty CV in the scientific elections where he wants to uproot a strong incumbent in the names of Wilfred Niwagaba, a two-term MP and also the shadow Attorney General.

The impending fight is likely to be long and drawn out as both men belong to different political persuasions, are rich and very learned fellows.

Begumisa wants to campaign under the ruling NRM umbrella, while Niwagaba, who is an independent, could use his wealth and experience to make Dr. Begumisa a run for his money.

Dr. Begumisa, a certified chartered account and former president of the Institute of Chatered Accountants of Uganda, is not a poor man either. His many years of work with URA, one of the best paying organisations in Uganda, coupled with his past work with the former Uganda Airlines, on top of private businesses, have afforded him the right to stand among men of substance.



On the other hand, Niwagaba, who graduated as a lawyer and practice with his firm Niwagaba and Mwebesa and Co. Advocates, has built a formidable CV as a knowledgeable persons in matters of legislation. He recently championed the Opposition’s Constitutional Amendment Bill as a private members bill in Parliament that went on to be tabled in Parliament.

But Dr. Begumisa, perhaps knew how steep the climb would be as he paid sufficient interest to the challenges of the constituency quite early and got involved in a number of community activities, our scouts say.

All in all, the battle between an Accountant and a Lawyer is one that will be closely watched in the coming five months.

