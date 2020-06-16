Connect with us

Leader of Opposition Betty Ocan survives accident

Leader of Opposition Betty Ocan survives accident

Leader of Opposition Betty Ocan inset survived the accident that greatly damaged her vehicle

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ocan yesterday survived a nasty accident at Bobi trading center in Omoro district along the Gulu-Kampala highway when her official vehicle knocked a pick-up registration number UAX 888V.

Ocan was traveling with her driver and her personal assistant when the accident occurred.

In an Interview, the Ochan said she was returning to Kampala for Parliamentary business this week when the accident occurred.

Aswa region police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed the incident and added that Ocan was not moving with her advance security vehicle by the time of the accident.

The Omoro district Police Commander, Peter Mugabi said that both vehicles have been taken to Omoro Police post pending investigations.

