Liverpool have become English Premier League champions after their closest rivals Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday. It means that the Reds are unassailable in their march towards winning the title with seven games left.



Liverpool have won the Premiership in the most dramatic fashion by winning the title with the biggest margin of 23 points, with seven games left.

The victory brings to end 30 long years without a league victory for once the most successful soccer side in English history. This is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.

The BBC has reported that Liverpool supporters broke social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield stadium to celebrate the victory.

The victory comes on the back of five years of impressive performance under the leadership of their German coach Jungen Klopp. Last season they narrowly lost the title by just one point to Manchester City despite collecting 97 points in a season, the highest number for a second placed club.

The German helped them win the European Champions League in 2017/2018 season.

This year’s victory, in perhaps the most turbulent and uncertain period in the world because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, has added to the importance of the win. This is so after many people thought the league could be cancelled without announcing a winner, despite the Kops very impressive lead and performance.

