M. Jordan donates UGX380bn for racial equality

Basket ball legend Michael Jordan has pledged to donate US$100m (Approx. UGX380bn) to support the cause of racial equality over a period of 10 years.

In a statement posted on Jordan’s twitter account; the Basket ball legend said: “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our community’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black People.

He added: “Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating US$100m over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality social justice and greater access to education.”

Jordan’s donation comes in the wake of protests breaking out across the US and around the world following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he was being restrained by police in Minnesota.

Floyd died on 25 May after a white police officer Derrek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

“We are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100m over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” said Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand.

Forbes estimates that Jordan, also known by his M.J initials, has a net worth of around US$2.1 billion. Although he made less than US$100 million as a player in the NBA, he has since grown his wealth through endorsements and selling branded merchandise through his Brand Jordan, a branch of Nike.

