MAK, MUBs government admission list 2020/21 out

The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the Official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2020/2021 for both Makerere main campus as well as Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

The Office has also released the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut Off Points for Government Admissions.

The lists is contained in a downloadable PDF document below available at MAK website courses tenable at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively.

MAK – National Merit Admission List 2020/21

MUBS – National Merit Admission List 2020/21

Comments

comments