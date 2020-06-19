Connect with us

MAK, MUBs government admission list 2020/21 out

News

MAK, MUBs government admission list 2020/21 out

Avatar
Published on

The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the Official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2020/2021 for both Makerere main campus as well as Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

The Office has also released the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut Off Points for Government Admissions.

The lists is contained in a downloadable PDF document below available at MAK website  courses tenable at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively.
MAK – National Merit Admission List 2020/21

MUBS – National Merit Admission List 2020/21

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top