Museveni fires Kitaka, appoints Kisaka for KCCA top job

Museveni fires Kitaka, appoints Kisaka for KCCA top job

Dorothy Kisaka, is set to replace Jennifer Musisi as the Substantive ED of KCCA

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dorothy Kisaka, a leadership coach, lawyer and the Administrator of government’s COVID-19 Response Fund, to the position of Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), replacing Andrew Kitaka, who has been removed from the acting ED job.

In a letter to the Public Service Commission, Museveni appointed, or recommended for interviewing, as he put it, the names of five people to fill specific positions in the KCCA administration.

He said: “I am writing to request you to interview for me the following persons and find out if they are suitable to man the indicated offices in Kampala Capital City Authority.”

They are;

1. Dorothy Kisaka – for Executive Director

Dorothy is a lawyer, leadership coach and governance advisor. Besides heading the COVID-19 Response Fund, she deputizes Dr. Ezra Suruma in the Prime Minister’s Service Delivery Unit.

 

 

2. Eng. David Luyimbazi Ssali – for Deputy ED.

New KCCA Dep. ED Eng. David Luyimbazi

David Luyimbazi, in line for KCCA Dep. ED Eng.

Luyimbazi formerly worked with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

He is credited with designing the recently completed iconic suspended Source of the Nile Nile bridge in Jinja.

 

 

 

 

3. Hajjat Sarah Kanyike –
Appointed Director Gender, Community Services and Production.

Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike

Before her appointment to this position, Kanyike held the important position of Deputy Lord Mayor – Kampala.

She also held two powerful dockets of Gender and Community Based Services as well as Production and Marketing.

She was also the Leader of the Executive/ Government Business in the KCCA Council.

She is considered as a level-headed person with great integrity.

 

4. Dr. Okello Ayen Daniel – Director Public Health and Environment

5. Ms. Grace Akullo – Director Human Resources and Administration.

President Museveni emphasized in his letter that he used integrity hunting to identify the nominees.

The KCCA Act empowers the President to appoint the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director and Directors on recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

Before Kitaka was tapped by then Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya to replace former ED Jennifer Musisi who resigned in 2018, he had been working as the substantive Director of Engineering and technical services.

It is not clear if Kitaka will continue in his old position

work in his docket of Engineering.

