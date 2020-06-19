Museveni vows stronger ties with Burundi

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with the newly installed government of Burundi led by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Museveni said in a twitter post that: “Congratulations to His Excellency Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Evariste Ndayishimye, who was sworn-in today as President of Burundi, following the massive victory of the CNDD-FDD party in elections held on May 20th, 2020,”

He added: “On my own behalf and that of Ugandans, I wish His Excellency Ndayishimye a successful tenure in office as well as the continued peace, progress and prosperity of Burundi. We also look to working closely with you to strengthen bilateral ties of our two countries.”

President Ndayishimiye was sworn in yesterday June 18, 2020 in Burundi’s capital Gitega at a function punctuated by celebrations and moments of mourning following the sudden death of the former president Pierre Nkurunziza.

President Nkurunziza died on June 9, two months before he could hand over power to his chosen successor Ndayishimiye who won the presidential race on May 20, 2020.

