Connect with us

Museveni vows stronger ties with Burundi

News

Museveni vows stronger ties with Burundi

Avatar
Published on
Burundi's new President Evariste Ndayishimiye

Burundi’s new President Evariste Ndayishimiye

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with the newly installed government of Burundi led by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Museveni said in a twitter post that: “Congratulations to His Excellency Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Evariste Ndayishimye, who was sworn-in today as President of Burundi, following the massive victory of the CNDD-FDD party in elections held on May 20th, 2020,”

He added: “On my own behalf and that of Ugandans, I wish His Excellency Ndayishimye a successful tenure in office as well as the continued peace, progress and prosperity of Burundi. We also look to working closely with you to strengthen bilateral ties of our two countries.”

President Ndayishimiye was sworn in yesterday June 18, 2020 in Burundi’s capital Gitega at a function punctuated by celebrations and moments of mourning following the sudden death of the former president Pierre Nkurunziza.

President Nkurunziza died on June 9, two months before he could hand over power to his chosen successor Ndayishimiye who won the presidential race on May 20, 2020.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top