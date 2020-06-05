PM Rugunda goes into self-isolation after staff test positive to COVID-19

Rugunda said his initial test for COVID-19 had turned out negative, but decided to go into self-isolation as a precautionary measure. According to the Ministry of Health’s Standard Operative Procedures, Rugunda is supposed to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Rugunda said in a twitter post that: “Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG.”



Following the infection of staff in the Prime Minister’s office, The Ministry of Health has revealed that cabinet ministers will from today undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Ainebyona says that each Cabinet Ministers will be required to take a test once for COVID-19 in two weeks. Ainebyona says that the decision has been taken because of the numerous contacts and movements that are made by the ministers.

The increased level of vigilance, which has already seen the testing of ministry of health staff, comes after a new positive cases has been identified at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, among other government departments.

