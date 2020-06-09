Connect with us

President Nkurunziza dead, as wife battles COVID-19

President Nkurunziza dead, as wife battles COVID-19

Burundi's Pierre Nkurunziza

RIP: Burundi’s former President Pierre Nkurunziza died in power

The outgoing President of Burundi Jean Pierre Nkurunziza has passed away due to a heart attack, a June 9, 2020 statement signed by the government spokesperson Prosper Ntahorwamiye has stated. He was 55 years.

Unconfirmed reports suggest however that Nkurunziza could have died of COVID-19.


His death comes before he was due to hand over power to his hand-picked former Minister of Interior and Public Security Evariste Ndayishimiye who was declared winner of last month’s elections following a 15-year reign by Nkrunziza.

Unconfirmed reports suggest however that he could have died of COVID-19. His wife Denise is reportedly battling COVID-19 in Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was flown 10 days ago, according to a Nairobi News. The Nation Newspaper also confirmed that his wife Denise Bucumi in battling Coronavirus.

His government refused to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and held elections despite the fact that it was battling the Coronavirus outbreak.

