Taxis, buses given 3-day pass to transport stranded passengers

After a second night sleeping in taxis parks, hundreds of people who had failed to travel to different parts of the country can finally smile after the minister for Kampala granted a 3-days waiver to all taxis and buses to operate before they register under the new KCCA registration measures for PSVs.

Kampala Minister Betty Amongi today announced in a statement that following delays in registration of taxis, they have made a temporary waiver for public transporters plying upcountry routes who have not yet finalized registration with KCCA.



“We have made a temporary waiver for public transporters plying upcountry routes who have not yet finalized registration to carry passengers for a period of three (3) days up to Monday 8th June 2020,”

Amongi added: “The waiver permit shall be authorized by the Resident City Commissioner (R.C.C) and KCCA team shall issue the permit from the parks to any PSV vehicle ready to transport the passengers. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PERMIT IS FREE OF CHARGE.

The waiver comes in the wake of widespread outcry among the public that the registration of taxis and buses had created a lot of suffering by stopping them from coming onto the road without the required documentation.

Click FULL for Minister Amongi’s statement.

