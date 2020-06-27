Connect with us

Tech firm eProceed donates food to vulnerable people in Uganda

eProceed representatives handing over relief food items to Ms. Dorothy Kisaka, the Administrator of the government COVID-19 Relief Fund

eProceed, a financial technology company, and a platinum member of the global databases giant Oracle, has donated food to vulnerable children and women many of whom had been left out by recent various food assistance programmes.

Dr. Jingo Robinson, the country partner of eProceed, presented a consignment of food relief items to the Prime Minister’s offices on behalf of his fellow partners from United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Belgium.

According to Dr. Jingo, the donation comprised four (4) tones of maize flour and one tone of rice and sugar.

He said that beyond answering the call of the President to donate food and other essential items to support needy persons during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hardships, the company sought to come to the rescue of exceptionally needy people such as patients in rehabilitation homes and hospitals.

With that in mind, eProceed officials decided that their assistance should to go to four beneficiaries; I.e Nsambya Babies home, Katalemwa Children Rehabilitation Centre, St. Apollo Church of Uganda Maganjo and Kawempe mothers ward.

Representative of Katalemwa children’s rehabilitation home expressed gratitude to eProseed for reaching out to them, noting that the donation was timely since no entity had reached out to them to provide food relief since the start of the lockdown.

Sisters from Nsambya Babies Home were present to receive food donation from eProceed representatives


Similar sentiments of gratitude were made by representatives of Nsambya Babies home who thanked eProseed for the food. They however expressed the challenge of lack of pampers at the center as one of their biggest challenges.

eProceed is a financial technology company that helps clients in a number of ways. For example, the company has helped many countries improve tax revenue collections using technology.

