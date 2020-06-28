The girl who has broken Ssenyonyi’s virginity

People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi is no longer a virgin, as he once declared he was. Although he had kept the identity of his wife in wraps, our scouts have managed to reveal her.

We can confirm that she’s called Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi of the Enkima clan, one of the biggest clans in Buganda.

We can also confirm that she works as an accountant with the Insurance Brokerage firm Padre-pio.



Ssenyonyi decided it was timely to step out bachelorhood during this COVID-19 lockdown by hooking up Febress.

The announcement hit many of us by surprise and only came with just a few photos and a few words; Behold, Mr. & Mrs. Ssenyonyi.

Mrs. Ssenyonyi is truly a beauty to behold and a worthwhile reason for him to abandon singleton.

Word reaching us is that the couple hosted their scientific reception yesterday at Hotel Africana in Kampala in the company of only very close friends.

Comments

comments