Uganda registers 9 new Covid-19 cases

Uganda has confirmed 9 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 741.

The nine cases are from 2702 samples tested on Wednesday 17th June 2020

A statement by the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, States, four new cases were among 1,554 samples tested from Points of Entry while five new cases were among 1,148 samples of alerts and contacts, all the confirmed cases were Ugandans.

Four of the confirmed cases were truck drivers: Two who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry while two arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and Ngomoromo Points of Entry, respectively.

Five of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: Three from Kyotera and two from Amuru districts.

Additionally, thirty-one foreign truck drivers: 24 Kenyans, 6 Tanzanians, 1 Burundians tested positive for Covid-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Uganda has registered a total of 442 Covid-19 recoveries and no Covid-19 related death.

