Uganda’s Covid-19 Cases at 755

Health

Uganda’s Covid-19 Cases at 755

Uganda Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 from 3,041 samples tested on 18th June bringing the total cases to 755.

Among the cases, 5 are truck drivers: 2 from Busia,1 from Mirama Hills, 1 from Bunagana, 1 from Lira and 9 are among contacts and alerts: 5 contacts from Kampala,3 from Kyotera and 1 from Nebbi.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1932 samples were tested from Points of Entry and 1,109 samples were from alerts and contacts, all contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine.

Additionally, 27 foreign truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19 and were returned to their respective countries.

So far Uganda has registered a total of 492 recoveries and no Covid 19 related death.

