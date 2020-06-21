Connect with us

Uganda’s Covid-19 cases at 770

News

Uganda’s Covid-19 cases at 770

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 7 new cases of Covid-19 from 2935 samples tested on 20 June 2020,Total confirmed cases are now 770.

2 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 1 from Elegu and 1 from Malaba 5 are among contacts and alerts: 3 from Kyotera, 2 from Amuru.

Samples from Points of Entry tested were 1,843 and samples from alerts and contacts were 1,082 and 10 samples were from health workers.

Additionally, 12 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to country of origin.

Uganda’s total Recoveries are 578 with 0 deaths.

