Uganda’s Covid-19 cases at 848

Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new cases from 2868 samples tested on 26 June 2020 bringing the total confirmed cases to 848.

All new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

3 truck drivers from Mirama Hills, Malaba and Elegu Points of Entry

12 are among contacts and alerts:10 from Tororo who were all under quarantine at the time of test

1 contact from Luwero and 1 contact from Amuru

13 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their respective countries of origin

1672 Samples were tested from Points of Entry while 1196 samples from alerts and contacts: 1,196

Total Recoveries are 780 with no Covid-19 related death.

