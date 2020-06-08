Veteran editor Mutazindwa passes on

Veteran journalist and editor Francis Mutazindwa has passed on. He succumbed to pneumonia while at Kampala hospital where he had been admitted on Sunday.

Mutazindwa was a well known figure in the media fraternity because of his many years of work in different media houses but also because of his impeccable record of professionalism.

By the time of his death, he was working for the Ankole diocece-owned Revival radio station.

Before that however, he worked for the government owned Vision Group in various positions including as their Mbarara region Bureau Chief, Anchor and Manager for Radio West. He also worked for Red Pepper publications in its early days.

His body will be laid to rest Tuesday June 9, in Fort portal.

