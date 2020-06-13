Who is Dorothy Kisaka – Proposed New ED of KCCA?

PROFILE of Dorothy Kisaka



Dorothy Kisaka trained as a lawyer at Makerere University. She worked with Kiyimba-Kisaka & Co Advocates from 1999-2014.

While working as a lawyer, she pursued two masters of arts degrees; one in organizational leadership and management at Uganda Christian University, Mukono and another at York St. John University in the United Kingdom.

She is currently the Administrator of the COVID-19 Response Fund, which brings together respected individuals from the government and private sector to coordinate the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Concurrently with her COVID-19 duties, Kisaka holds the docket of Senior Presidential Advisor in the Government of Uganda, at the Office of the Prime Minister, deputizing Dr. Ezra Suruma as the Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, fast tracking service delivery on government priorities.

Under this role, she is tasked with coordinating with political and non political actors to implement public policy.

In 2001, she along with her husband Peter Kisaka, a construction engineer, founded Destiny Consult, a leadership mentoring institute that trains ‘highly placed market place leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.’

Between 2010 and 2014, she worked with the Electoral Commission as a Commissioner.

She currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International, and represents Africa on the Haggai International Board.

She is an adjunct professor with Development Associates International (www.daintl.org) who run graduate leadership courses at various universities in Africa and Asia

She is a dynamic communicator, and a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families. Dorothy lives in Kampala Uganda with her husband and four children.

She is a staunch christian and is regarded by friends and workmates as a person of impeccable integrity.

Comments

comments