Bobi hits at ex-friends M7, Muhoozi and Kale

Singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine revealed that he was once a friend of President Yoweri Museveni, his son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and former IGP of Police, Kale Kayihura before he started speaking out about their misdeeds.

Kyagulanyi said this while holding an online concert on Sunday at Busabala one Love Beach dubbed “freedom online”.

While singing his “Specioza” song, he mixed the original lyrics with a free style of creative words and named many of the people who deserted him for power and money.

“My colleagues deserted me; they hate me ever since I started speaking the truth. The likes of Full Figure who was a close friend and many others. I want to speak about them, but I want to maintain the friendship because I still love them and I know, they love me too,” he said.

He also wondered why greed and money would decide the fate of good friendship.

“By the way, it is not only in the music industry where many people sidelined me. Muhoozi was my Friend, Kayihura was my Friend, Rukutana was my Friend, and even Museveni was my Friend. But they hate me now for speaking the truth,” he added.

On many occasions, Bobi Wine was publicly seen with Muhoozi and Kayihura. Kayihura once appointed him as the ambassador of fighting crime in the ghetto.

By Kanyago Elizabeth

