500 Shincheonji church members donate plasma



While the quarantine authorities are rushing to develop a corona treatment as the plasma of a person who has completely cured the corona infection, 500 members of the Shinchonji Daegu Church, which was considered the main culprit of the spread of the corona in Korea, have started to donate plasma.

The church in Daegu announced on the 13th that it will hold a five-day event from the 13th to 17th in front of the main building of Kyungpook National University Hospital, where 500 of the patients who received treatment will donate plasma as a group.

The Sinchonji branch said 4,000 members of the Sinchonji Daegu Church have decided to donate plasma to develop the Corona treatment. However, the plasma donation event has been delayed in Korea as only a few plasma collection vehicles are equipped.

“According to consultation between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Korean Red Cross, 500 members of the Shin Cheon-ji Daegu Church have decided to give blood plasma this time.” The church said.

As a result, about 100 people will be given plasma every day from the 13th, and 500 people will be given plasma for five days.

“In the first place, 4,000 members of the Shincheonji Daegu Church decided to donate plasma, but only 500 people are holding plasma donation events due to current conditions, but we are seeking to increase the number of donors by consulting with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the future,” said Shin Cheon-ji, a member of the Daegu Church.

In Daegu, 6,812 Corona infections were confirmed as of midnight on July 13, 61.8 percent, or 4,265, of which were Shincheonji believers, starting with the first infection of the church in Shincheonji on February 18.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to produce corona-related drugs with plasma donated by members of the Shinchonji Daegu Church and conduct clinical tests.

Shin Cheon-ji, a member of the Daegu Church, said, “I pray that this blood plasma donation of believers will serve as an opportunity to take a step further toward the end of the Korona in Korea and around the world.”

