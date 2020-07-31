76 police officers complete 1 yr course in human rights

Seventy six Senior Police Officers on Thursday July 30, 2020 graduated from Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja after completing a one year course in command and human rights.



The graduates were cohorts of September 15, 2017 intake and April 6, 2019. The graduates were drawn from various Police units.

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola, presided over the graduation via an internet link, while his deputy Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeyi attended in person.

Ochola congratulated the officers for completing the course and for being disciplined while at the college.

He said that Police as an institution is committed to protecting life and property as per the mandate.

Maj. Gen. Muzeeyi appreciated the President Museveni for the great support, he has rendered to Police as an institution.

He said that Police has got better technology to fight crime citing CCTV cameras, crime data management among others.

He said that with CCTV, Police can now have a bird’s eye view in terms of policing an area.

He urged the officers to adopt with the changing environment in Policing which is challenging.

SSP Caroline Akoth, who spoke on behalf of other graduates said the course has helped them acquire new skills in planning, briefing personnel before deployment, agenda setting and prioritizing national security components.

“It has enhanced us with critical analysis of situations, enhanced teamwork. We are now very strong and ready to take on tasks,” SSP Akoth said.

Bwebajja College Commandant, Dr. John Kamya, said the 2017 cohort had 39 senior police officers but one was dismissed after his paper were unfit for a Master’s course.

The 2019 intake had 38 senior police officers and have all acquired skills in crime analysis, intelligence and human rights observance.

Dr. Kamya said that the graduates include Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP, Superintendent of Police – SP and Senior Superintendent of Police – SSP.

“You’re living this place with certificates in development, command and research competencies. The must be attributes of police commanders. You’ve also acquired knowledge in crime management, intelligence and service writing,” Dr Kamya said.

Dr Kamya added that the skills officers have attained must also enable them comprehensively investigate sexual offences.

Director Police Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, urged graduates to exhibit the skills they have acquired to steer the police institutions.

