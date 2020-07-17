ANT unveils 2021 election roadmap

The Alliance for National Transformation party – ANT has rolled out its 2021 election roadmap in which they plan to hold primary elections between July, 27 and August, 31.While releasing this roadmap at the party headquarters in Kampala , the acting ANT national coordinator, Alice Alaso, said this roadmap comes as they wait for communication from the National Electoral commission on its final arrangement towards the harmonization of its roadmap with other stakeholders in the election process.

According to Alaso, the ANT roadmap started on June, 20 with the candidates’ identification and expression of interest for members who wish to contest at different levels, next will be to hold a delegates’ conference on August, 6.

Other activities to take place in August and September will include retrieving candidates’ data, validation of their academic documents, training of party flag bearers and equipping them with the party manifesto as well as establishing campaign bureaus.

The party also unveiled former internal affairs Minister Sarah Kiyingi and KCCA spokesperson Aisha Nabasirye.

Kiyingi is a former state minister for internal affairs and Woman MP Rakai District.

Kiyingi led a petition against the dishing out of UGX 20M to MPs.

Additionally, Nabasirye was previously a member of the NRM and is the current Deputy Speaker of KCCA Makindye Division.

While receiving the the two members, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu said: “Good people cannot keep saying politics is dirty and yet be unwilling to join and change it,”

“Today, we are happy to add among our number, people that have demonstrated their fidelity to truth, justice, equality and democratic principles,” he added.

Recently, the party shook the nation when it unveiled two MPs; Paul Mwiru from Jinja Municipality and and Gerald Karuhanga from Ntungamo.

