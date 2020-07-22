Connect with us

Bobi Wine takes over National Unity Party

News

Bobi Wine takes over National Unity Party

Avatar
Published on
Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and his right hand man Joel Ssenyonyi show off their umbrella symbol

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and his right hand man Joel Ssenyonyi show off their umbrella symbol

Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine and his People Power pressure group have answered lingering questions about their future by formalising their political status.

This morning Robert Kyagulanyi, in the company of eminent politicians such as Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, and Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona announced the launch of the National Unity Platform, whose symbol is an umbrella with red and white colours.

The founder of the National Unity Party one Moses Nkonge Kibalama said he had handed full control of the party to the people power group after months of negotiations.

Nkonge added the entire process of formalising the transfer of the party with the Electoral Commission, who are the registrar of political parties, had been completed.

Ssebaggala told journalists that he was very happy to be part of a political group with whom he shares similar values.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top