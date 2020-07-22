Bobi Wine takes over National Unity Party

Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine and his People Power pressure group have answered lingering questions about their future by formalising their political status.

This morning Robert Kyagulanyi, in the company of eminent politicians such as Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, and Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona announced the launch of the National Unity Platform, whose symbol is an umbrella with red and white colours.

The founder of the National Unity Party one Moses Nkonge Kibalama said he had handed full control of the party to the people power group after months of negotiations.

Nkonge added the entire process of formalising the transfer of the party with the Electoral Commission, who are the registrar of political parties, had been completed.

Ssebaggala told journalists that he was very happy to be part of a political group with whom he shares similar values.

