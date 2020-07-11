Buikwe Boda rider beaten by LDUs dies

Robert Senyonga, the Boda Boda rider from Buikwe whose skull was broken by LDUs using a gun magazine has died at Mulago hospital today.



It is alleged that Ssenyonga, a resident of Kilyowa village in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district was transporting a passenger on Tuesday this week when the LDUs who had staged a roadblock outside Njeru Stock Farm ordered him to stop in vain.

Its further alleged that the LDUs chased and caught him, after which they inflicted on him the injuries that have killed him.

Ssenyonga’s death caps a week of bad news the that has engulfed the nation surrounding the abuse of power by the LDUs in different parts of the country.

This same week, LDUs beat up the chairman of Mityana district for allegedly trying to stop LDUs from assaulting a Boda rider and his pregnant passenger.

The army has however tried to plead for forgiveness from the public citing those incidents as isolated cases.

The General Court martial sitting in Gulu also handed down lengthy jail terms including life imprisonment for LDUs men who participated in the killin of one man for allegedly breaking the COVID-19 directives.

Comments

comments