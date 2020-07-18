Disgruntled UPC members vow to impeach Jimmy Akena 

A section of the UPC members has vowed to cause impeachment of their Party president Jimmy Akena whom they accuse of violating the Party’s Constitution.

Led by a one Tom Omino, the members who were at the Uganda Journalists Association offices in Kawempe, said Akena’s mandate expired in May this year and therefore his stay in office is un- Constitutional.

It was against this background that the members endorsed his impeachment plan to protect their Constitution.

The UPC Omino led group also vowed to mobilize their fellow Party members across the Country to boycott the ongoing district conference nominations.

They further protested the 20 million nomination fees that were endorsed for the presidential aspirants against the sitting president Jimmy Akena.

However when reached for a comment,the Party’s publicist Michael Osinde dismissed Omino and his colleagues claiming their utterances as baseless, but saying they were free to go on with their impeachment plan

